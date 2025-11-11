Final Trade Nov 11: Markets Recover From Midday Slump; Sensex up at 336 Pts

Nifty Ends Above 25,690Broad-Based Buying Lifts Indices

Domestic equity markets staged a strong recovery on Tuesday after a volatile start. The Sensex gained 336 points or 0.4% to close at 83,871, while the Nifty advanced 121 points or 0.47% to settle at 25,695.

The session began with marginal gains but soon turned negative amid mixed global cues. However, renewed buying in select heavyweights during the second half helped indices rebound smartly.

Sectoral Performance

Out of the 21 major sectoral indices on the BSE, 18 ended in the green, reflecting broad-based optimism.

Top Gainers:

Services index jumped 1.7%, led by PSU and logistics majors.

Telecom surged 1.6%, supported by gains in Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Focused IT and Capital Goods both advanced 1.2%, driven by strong order inflows and global tech cues.

Lagging Sectors:

Healthcare slipped 0.3%, weighed down by weakness in pharma stocks.

Financial Services and Realty eased 0.2% each amid profit booking in select counters.

Stock-Wise Movers

In the Sensex pack, 24 of 30 constituents closed higher.

Top gainers: Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) rose 2.6%, Mahindra & Mahindra climbed 2.4%, and Adani Ports gained 2.1%.

Major laggards: Bajaj Finance slumped 7.4%, Bajaj Finserv dropped 6.3%, while Tata Motors edged down 0.7%.

Broader Market Trend

The broader market ended mixed. The BSE Midcap index added 0.2%, while the Smallcap index declined 0.1%. Market breadth, however, remained negative — out of 4,363 traded stocks, 2,245 declined, 1,936 advanced, and 182 remained unchanged.

Analysts said that volatility is likely to persist ahead of key inflation and industrial output data due later this week, but the underlying tone remains constructive thanks to firm domestic fundamentals and steady foreign inflows.