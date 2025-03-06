Final Trade March 6: Markets end in positive territory for second straight session

Sensex adds 610 points, Nifty ends near 22,550; smallcap shares outperform

The benchmark domestic equity indices today extended their positive momentum for the second straight session amid favourable global cues. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, gained 610 points, or 0.83 percent, to close at 74,340 and the National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 rose 207 points, or 0.93 percent, to settle at 22,545. The broader market indices at the BSE ended with gains. The Mid-Cap index added over 0.6 percent, while the Small-Cap index advanced over 1.6 percent.

After reaching the day’s high of 74,390.80, the 30-share Sensex closed at 74,340.09, up by 609.86 points or 0.83 per cent from its previous close.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended at 22,544.70, up by 207.40 points or 0.93 per cent. The index traded in the range of 22,556.45 to 22,245.85 on Thursday.

The day largely favored the bulls, with 38 out of 50 constituent stocks of the Nifty50 settling in the green, led by Asian Paints, Coal India, BPCL, Hindalco, and Reliance Industries with gains of up to 4.75 per cent. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Trent, Britannia, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top laggards, which ended down by up to 2.35 per cent.

Broader indices mirrored the benchmarks, with small-cap shares leading the charge as the Nifty Smallcap100 index ended higher by 1.32 per cent. The Nifty Midcap100 index also ended in positive territory with gains of 0.37 per cent.

All the sectoral indices, barring the Nifty Realty index, ended with gains. Among them, Nifty Oil & Gas and Metal indices led the gains and ended higher by over 2 per cent each. This was followed by Nifty Healthcare, Pharma, and FMCG indices, which ended higher by over 1 per cent each. Notably, the Nifty Realty index settled down by 0.17 per cent.