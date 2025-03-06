Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Major Asian Markets on Rise

Major Asian Markets on Rise

Major Asian indices rose today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged over 3.1 percent to a three-year high, driven by Artificial Intelligence stocks and policy support, China’s Shanghai Composite advanced over 1.1 percent, Japan’s Nikkei added more than 0.7 percent, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.7 percent, and Singapore’s Straits Times index increased almost half percent. Meanwhile, major European indices were trading mixed. London’s FTSE 100 was trading over 0.9 percent down, France’s CAC 40 slipped over 0.4 percent, while Germany’s DAX added more than half percent, when reports last came in.

