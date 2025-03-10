Final Trade March 10: Domestic markets ended in negative territory

The benchmark domestic equity indices today reversed initial gains and ended in negative territory amid weak global cues. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, fell 217 points, almost 0.3 percent, to close at 74,115. The National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 also lost 92 points, or 0.41 percent, to settle at 22,460.



The broader market indices at the BSE ended with deeper cuts. The Mid-Cap index dropped over 1.4 percent, while the Small-Cap index slipped over 2.1 percent.



In the Sensex index, 22 out of 30 companies ended in negative territory. Among the top laggards, IndusInd Bank dipped over 3.8 percent, Zomato slipped over two and half percent, and Larsen and Toubro dropped 2.1 percent. Conversely, among the top gainers, PowerGrid rose more than 3.1 percent, Hindustan Unilever gained almost two percent, and Infosys increased over one percent.



In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, 19 out of 21 sectors ended down. Among the top laggards, Industrials lost over 2.3 percent, Oil and Gas slipped over 2.1 percent, and Capital Goods as well as Consumer Durables, both fell over two percent each. In the top gainers, Utilities advanced over half percent and FMCG rose 0.11 percent.



Overall market breadth at the BSE was negative as shares of 2,877 companies declined, 1,203 advanced, and 149 remained unchanged.



At the National Stock Exchange, 15 companies hit their 52-week high, while 90 hit their 52-week low.