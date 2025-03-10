FM Sitharaman tabled second batch of Supplementary Demands in LS

The government today sought Parliament’s nod to spend a net additional 51 thousand 462 crore rupees in the current financial year. The second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha today. The gross additional spending sought by the government is over six lakh 78 thousand 508 crore rupees of which six lakh 27 thousand 44 crore rupees will be matched by savings and receipts.

The additional expenditure includes 12 thousand crore rupees towards fertiliser subsidy and 13 thousand 449 crore rupees towards pension for government employees, including for the Unified Pension Scheme. The total spending also includes defence pension of eight thousand 476 crore rupees and five thousand 322 crore rupees to the Department of Telecommunications. Over three thousand 722 crore rupees have been sought for Jammu and Kashmir for meeting additional expenditure under Central Assistance to Union Territories to meet resource gap. One thousand crore rupees have been sought to meet additional expenditure of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas