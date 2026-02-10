Final Trade Feb 10: Sensex, Nifty Extend Rally for Third Day; Metals and Autos Lead the Charge

Last Updated on February 10, 2026 10:56 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Indian equity markets continued their upward journey for the third consecutive session, driven by sectoral rotation and sustained domestic liquidity. The milestone of DIIs surpassing FIIs in Nifty50 ownership marks a major structural transformation in India’s capital markets. While global trade developments and rupee strength are aiding sentiment, analysts caution that the Nifty may witness consolidation before attempting a decisive breakout above 26,000.

DOMESTIC equity markets ended marginally higher on Tuesday, extending gains for the third consecutive session as strong buying interest in metal and auto stocks outweighed profit booking in banking and IT counters. Investor sentiment remained supported by global cues, rupee appreciation, and renewed foreign fund inflows, even as select sectors witnessed intermittent selling pressure.

The BSE Sensex climbed 208.17 points (0.25%) to close at 84,273.92, while the NSE Nifty gained 67.85 points (0.26%) to settle at 25,935.15.

A major highlight of the session was a significant structural development in the market: Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have overtaken Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) in Nifty50 ownership, reflecting the growing strength and maturity of India’s domestic investment ecosystem.

According to market experts, this shift has been driven by sustained SIP-led mutual fund inflows, rising insurance allocations, and increasing retirement savings, turning domestic institutions into a stable and predictable source of capital.

Gaurav Bhandari, CEO of Monarch Networth Capital, described it as a structural transition accelerated by global risk-off sentiment, adding that domestic institutions have increasingly become the backbone of Indian markets.

Top Gainers: Eternal, Tata Steel Shine

On the benchmark index, Eternal emerged as the top gainer, rallying 5.19% to ₹303.85, supported by strong volumes and renewed interest in food delivery and quick commerce themes.

Tata Steel surged 2.90% to ₹207.85, benefiting from positive momentum in metal stocks.

Other major gainers included:

ONGC up 1.88% to ₹271.60

Mahindra & Mahindra up 1.87% to ₹3,677.00

Bajaj Auto up 1.79% to ₹9,762.00

Profit booking was visible in IT and select financial names. Among the biggest laggards were:

HCL Technologies down 2.03% to ₹1,569.50

Bajaj Finance down 1.82% to ₹965.30

Dr Reddy’s down 1.55% to ₹1,255.70

Shriram Finance down 1.33% to ₹1,048.60

Bharti Airtel down 1.31% to ₹2,011.50

Sector-Wise Performance: Media and Auto Lead, Pharma and PSU Banks Slip

Sectoral indices reflected a mixed trend with sharp outperformance in a few pockets:

Strong Performing Sectors

Media: Nifty Media jumped over 2.70% , emerging as the top sectoral performer.

Nifty Media jumped , emerging as the top sectoral performer. Auto: Nifty Auto rose 1.4% , supported by buying in Bajaj Auto and M&M.

Nifty Auto rose , supported by buying in Bajaj Auto and M&M. Metals: Stocks like Tata Steel boosted the broader metal pack.

Weak Performing Sectors

Pharma: Nifty Pharma ended in the red amid selling pressure in key counters.

Nifty Pharma ended in the red amid selling pressure in key counters. PSU Banks: Nifty PSU Bank also declined, reflecting cautious sentiment.

Nifty PSU Bank also declined, reflecting cautious sentiment. Banking: The Nifty Bank slipped marginally by 0.07% to 60,626.40, showing subdued performance despite overall market gains.

Broader Markets Outperform Benchmarks

The broader market continued to show resilience, outperforming benchmark indices:

Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.49% to 60,735.90

Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 0.38% to 17,451.20

This suggests sustained participation from retail and domestic investors beyond large caps.

Market breadth remained healthy, signaling strong underlying momentum:

2,620 stocks advanced vs 1,631 declines on the BSE

on the BSE 127 stocks touched 52-week highs

56 stocks hit 52-week lows

Analysts said the improving breadth reflects continued optimism despite intermittent profit booking.

Quick Commerce and Food Delivery Stocks in Focus

Market participants noted strong buying interest in food delivery and quick commerce stocks. Eternal and Swiggy reportedly touched multi-week highs, supported by high trading volumes, making the segment one of the standout performers of the day.

Rupee Strengthens Against Dollar

On the currency front, the rupee posted gains, strengthening investor confidence: The rupee appreciated 18 paise to close at 90.58 against the US dollar.

Analysts attributed the move to a softer dollar index (below 97) and mild foreign inflows, while the recent US-India trade agreement also helped improve sentiment and reduce downside pressure.

Commodity Update: Gold in Range, Traders Await US Data

Gold traded in a narrow band as investors stayed cautious ahead of key US economic indicators.

MCX Gold levels:

Support near ₹1,55,000

Resistance around ₹1,60,000

Markets are now awaiting US retail sales data, unemployment numbers, and non-farm payrolls later in the week, which could influence global interest rate expectations and commodity movement.

Textile Sector Faces Fresh Concerns After US-Bangladesh Deal

Despite positive sentiment following the US-India trade agreement, concerns surfaced for India’s textile sector due to the US-Bangladesh trade deal, under which tariffs on Bangladesh were reduced.

Market experts warned that this may create competitive pressure on Indian textile exporters in the US market.

Analysts noted that FIIs have turned net buyers over the last few sessions, including a major inflow of ₹2,258 crore recently, but sector-specific worries could still weigh on textiles.

Market Outlook: Nifty Faces 26,000 Resistance

Looking ahead, analysts remain bullish but expect some consolidation at current levels. Ajit Mishra, SVP Research at Religare Broking, maintained a positive outlook, recommending a buy-on-dips strategy with careful stock selection. He added that the market may consolidate in a narrow range before making another decisive attempt to cross the key psychological level of 26,000.

Sector-Wise Investor Takeaway (Newspaper Style Snapshot)

Positive Sector View

Auto: Strong demand outlook, stock-specific buying

Strong demand outlook, stock-specific buying Metals: Supported by global commodity strength

Supported by global commodity strength Media: Momentum-driven rally and sector rotation

Momentum-driven rally and sector rotation Oil & Gas: ONGC strength reflects crude-linked optimism

Cautious Sector View

IT: Profit booking due to valuation concerns and global uncertainty

Profit booking due to valuation concerns and global uncertainty Banking/Financials: Consolidation phase after recent rise

Consolidation phase after recent rise Pharma: Mixed earnings expectations and selective selling

Mixed earnings expectations and selective selling Textiles: Tariff competition risk after Bangladesh deal