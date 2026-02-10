Parliament Report: Om Birla Not to Attend Lok Sabha Until No-Confidence Motion Decided

Last Updated on February 10, 2026 10:24 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

LOK SABHA Holds Discussion on Union Budget;

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday decided that he will not attend the House until discussion and a decision are taken on the no-confidence motion moved by Opposition MPs seeking his removal, sources told India Today.

Although there is no such compulsion under the rules, he has chosen not to attend the House. Even if there are attempts by the government or the opposition to persuade him, he will not attend.

Discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27

The Rajya Sabha today resumed the discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27. Participating in the discussion, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora said, during this very politically and economically tumultuous time, India stands alone as a rare island of macroeconomic growth and stability.

Surendra Singh Nagar of BJP said, the Budget prioritizes, increasing economic growth rate, fulfilling people’s expectations and to ensure that in the social sector all schemes reach the people.

Kanimozhi of DMK termed the budget anti-poor saying it is detached from the country’s economic realities. Sukhendu Sekhar Ray of TMC said, the budget has allowed for 100 per cent FDI in the insurance sector which endangers the business of nationalised insurance companies.

Masthan Rao Beedha of TDP said, this budget combines macroeconomic stability, infrastructure growth, technological transformation and social inclusion. Later, the house was adjourned for the day, after completing today’s scheduled business. The discussion will continue tomorrow.

The Lok Sabha also took up discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27. Participating in the discussion, Aparajita Sarangi of BJP said, the Budget reflects commitment, conviction and consistency of the Government. She lauded the Government for signing free trade agreements with several nations saying that India has shown its ability to cleverly navigate in a different changing world order.

Earlier, initiating the discussion, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticised the Budget saying that government spending has reduced and tax receipts have remained flat.

Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party termed the Budget as directionless. Dileshwar Kamait of JDU highlighted the achievements of NDA government saying that it is continuously working for the welfare of people. Other members of the house also participated in the discussion. However, the discussion remained inconclusive. Later, the House was adjourned till 11 AM tomorrow.