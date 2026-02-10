Supreme Court Issues Notice to 17 States on Setting Up Special NIA Courts

Last Updated on February 10, 2026 10:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Agencies / New Delhi

The Supreme Court today issued notices to 17 states to ensure the setting up of special NIA courts in states where 10 or more cases are pending trail under anti-terror laws. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant sought responses from the states after the Union Home Ministry submitted a comprehensive status report.

The bench asked the chief secretaries of the 17 states to respond within three weeks to the report to formalise the setting up of the special courts to ensure speedy trial and justice in such cases. It said a delay in trial leads to injustice if an accused is acquitted after a prolonged trial.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, took note of the submissions of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has finalised norms to provide financial assistance for these special courts.

According to the MHA report, the Centre will provide a one-time grant of one crore rupees for non-recurring expenditure and one crore per rupees annum for recurring expenditure for each exclusive special court. These funds will cover infrastructure renovation, IT equipment, vehicles, and staff salaries, the report said.