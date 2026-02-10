India, UK sink Social Security Agreement for Temporary Employees

Last Updated on February 10, 2026 9:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

India today signed an Agreement on Social Security relating to Social Security Contributions with the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland in New Delhi. In a statement, External Affairs Ministry said that this agreement was signed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron.

The Ministry added that the Agreement seeks to avoid double social security contributions for employees of both countries on temporary assignments in each other’s territories for period of up to 36 months. It said that the agreement will support mobility and continued social security coverage of the employees on short term overseas assignments. The Ministry further said that this agreement forms part of India’s trade deal with the UK and shall come into effect together with the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement.

Mr Misri also held the India-China Strategic Dialogue with Executive Vice Foreign Minister of China Ma Zhaoxu, who is in India to participate in the BRICS Sherpa Meeting. During the meeting, both sides reviewed the positive momentum in bilateral relations and discussed ways to further advance ties by enhancing people-to-people exchanges. They also exchanged views on the global and regional situation and multilateral issues.