Final Trade August 13: Sensex & Nifty Fall 1% Amid Broad Selling

Sensex and Nifty lost nearly 1 per cent and Closed weak amid Broad-based selling today. At the closing bell, the BSE Sensex slashed 693 points, or 0.87 per cent, to close at 78,956. The NSE Nifty lost 208 points, or 0.85 per cent, to close at 24,139.

In the NSE, 121 Companies hit their 52-week high, and 31 hit their 52-week low.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index fell nearly one per cent, the Small-cap index dropped 1.2 per cent.

Only 7 out of 30 companies registered gains in the Sensex index.

The top gainers today were Titan at 1.8 per cent, HCL Tech at nearly 0.6 per cent and Nestle India at more than half a per cent.

Conversely, the major laggards were, HDFC Bank nearly three and a half per cent, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors and Tata Steel have lost more than 2 per cent.

In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, Consumer Durables was the only sector that gained nearly one and half a per cent.

In the 19 sectors that registered losses, Commodities, Financial Services and Telecommunication have dropped nearly 2 per cent and Bankex shed nearly one and half a per cent.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was negative, out of 4,026 Companies, shares of 1,266 Companies advanced, 2,676 declined and 84 remain unchanged.