India, Sweden Deepen Ties in Trade, Clean Energy, and Technology

AMN / WEB DESK

In a significant move to enhance bilateral cooperation, India and Sweden have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen partnerships across key sectors such as clean energy, digital technology, climate action, healthcare, life sciences, and skill development.

During his visit to Stockholm, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with Benjamin Dousa, Sweden’s Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, and Håkan Jevrell, State Secretary for Foreign Trade. The discussions focused on expanding economic and technological collaboration in line with shared goals of sustainable growth and innovation.

Minister Goyal invited Swedish companies to explore greater investment opportunities in India’s rapidly growing infrastructure and manufacturing sectors, highlighting India’s favourable business environment and expanding market potential.

Addressing the India-Sweden Business Leaders’ Roundtable, Mr. Goyal underscored the platform’s role in connecting entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors from both countries. He noted that the Roundtable has become a vital forum for deepening ties in trade, innovation, and investment.

Emphasising the importance of mutual growth, Goyal said that future collaborations between India and Sweden should be anchored in technological advancement, sustainability, and inclusive economic development.