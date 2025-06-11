Final Trade June 11: Markets Close Slightly Higher Amid Positive Asian Cues

IT, OMC stocks rally; Bank, FMCG drag

BIZ DESK

Domestic equity markets closed with modest gains on Tuesday, supported by firm global cues, particularly from Asian markets. However, broader market sentiment remained mixed, with mid-cap and small-cap indices showing subdued performance.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 123 points, or 0.15 percent, to settle at 82,515.00, rebounding from early volatility. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty-50 gained 37 points, or 0.15 percent, ending the session at 25,141.00. Gains in banking, IT, and FMCG stocks helped the indices stay in the green.

Analysts attributed the positive momentum to upbeat sentiment in major Asian bourses, where investors reacted positively to easing concerns over inflation and a recovery in Chinese economic indicators. Additionally, optimism around the U.S. Federal Reserve maintaining interest rates in its upcoming policy decision helped maintain a stable global trading environment.

Despite gains in the benchmark indices, the broader market displayed a contrasting trend. The BSE Mid-Cap index slipped by over 0.1 percent, reflecting investor caution in the mid-sized segment. On the other hand, the Small-Cap index ended nearly flat, indicating selective buying interest and profit booking at higher levels.

Among sectoral performers, banking, auto, and IT stocks led the rally, while metal and realty shares came under pressure. Market breadth on the BSE was slightly negative, with more shares declining than advancing, highlighting a cautious undertone among investors.

Market participants are now eyeing key macroeconomic data due later this week, including India’s industrial output (IIP) and consumer price inflation (CPI) figures, which are expected to influence short-term market direction. Global developments, including the outcome of the upcoming U.S. Fed meeting, will also remain in focus.