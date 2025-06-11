Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India, Norway discuss sustainable Fisheries & Blue Economy at UN Ocean conference

Jun 11, 2025
AMN

INDIA’S Minister for Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh held a bilateral meeting with Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy of Norway, Marianne Sivertsen Ness, in France. During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference, they discussed a range of issues concerning sustainable fisheries, marine resource management, sustainable fisheries and the broader framework of the blue economy. The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration on sustainable ocean governance and fisheries.

The 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference is taking place from 9th to 13th June in Nice, France. The conference has brought together global leaders, scientists, policymakers, and industry representatives to discuss collective actions toward ocean health, sustainable development, and climate resilience. India’s participation reflects the country’s commitment to playing an active role in shaping the global ocean agenda, while also safeguarding the interests of coastal communities and promoting sustainable ocean-based livelihoods.

