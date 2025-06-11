India meets peak power demand of 241 Gigawatt with no shortage: Power Minister

Sudhi Kumar

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal has said that India successfully met peak power demand of 241 Gigawatt yesterday with zero peak shortage. Briefing the media in New Delhi Tuesday, Mr. Manohar Lal said that India has added it’s the highest-ever generation capacity of 34 Gigawatt during 2024-25, with renewable energy accounting for 29.5 Gigawatt.

The Minister said that the power sector has witnessed unprecedented progress over the past 11 years under the Narendra Modi government, which has been dedicated to service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor.

Briefing the media in New Delhi, Mr. Manohar Lal said, in last 11 years, India has made remarkable progress in the renewable energy adding that by the end of this year, the share of non-fossil sources in the country’s total energy production capacity will exceed 50 per cent. The Minister said that during the period, the length of transmission lines has increased from 2.91 lakh circuit kilometers to 4.94 lakh circuit kilometers, which is an important achievement in the field of Energy Infrastructure.

Highlighting the achievement of the Power Ministry, the Minister said, peak power demand of the country almost doubled in the last 11 years from 130 Giga Watt to 250 giga watt and it is expected to hit 270 gigawatt this year. He noted that energy shortage has also declined from 4.2 percent in 2013 to 0.1 percent during peak demand last year.

The Union Minister said, the data of last two months shows that the gap of demand and supply of power is zero. Mr Lal said that it shows that the country is going towards sufficiency in Power and will become power surplus soon.