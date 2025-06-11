Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

MSME Sector Registers 15-Fold Growth in Last Decade Under PM Modi: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Jun 11, 2025
AMN

Union Minister for MSME Jitan Ram Manjhi Tuesday said the Medium and Small Industries sector has registered a 15 times growth under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi leadership in the past 10 years.

Mr. Manjhi was highlighting the achievements of the PM Modi government at a press conference in Patna.

He said the separate ministry of MSME was established in 2016 and it has contributed significantly to the GDP and economic development of the nation.

He said by 9th June this year over 6.46 crore entities were registered as MSME in the country. Mr. Manjhi said around 28 crore people got employment by the promotion of MSME and financial support. The union minister added that during 2023-24 the ministry provided 3093 crore margin money to MSME entities.

