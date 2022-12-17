FreeCurrencyRates.com

FINA World Swimming C’ships 2022: Chahat Arora sets national record in women’s 50m breaststroke

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indian swimmer Chahat Arora set a new national record in the women’s 50m breaststroke at the FINA World Swimming Championships 2022 in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday.

Chahat Arora clocked 32.91s to top heat 2 at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre’s 25m short course pool and bettered her own previous record of 32.94s set at the National Aquatic Championships 2022 in September. Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte, topped the overall heats with a timing of 29.10s.

Argentine swimmer Macarena Ceballos was the final competitor to make the semis cut with a 30.33s timing. This was the 25-year-old Chahat Arora’s second national record-setting performance at the Melbourne meet. The FINA World Swimming Championships 2022, the 16th edition of the competition, will conclude tomorrow.

