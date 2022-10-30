FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Oct 2022 11:26:53      انڈین آواز

FIH Men’s Hockey: India suffer first defeat in FIH against Spain

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

India suffer their first defeat in FIH Pro League 2022-23 against Spain. It was a match of narrow margins.

In the opening game on Friday, India defeated New Zealand 4-3 at the Kalinga Stadium.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indian duo Satwik-Chirag storms into final of French Open

AMN In Badminton, the Indian star duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have stormed into the me ...

India beat Australia in U-21 Men’s Hockey to lift Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia

AMN Indian Under 21 men’s hockey team defeated Australia in a nail-biting final to lift the Sultan of Joh ...

FIH Men’s Hockey: India suffer first defeat in FIH against Spain

AMN India suffer their first defeat in FIH Pro League 2022-23 against Spain. It was a match of narrow margi ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart