FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jul 2022 09:49:26      انڈین آواز

Fifth accused in Udaipur beheading case arrested

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The fifth accused in the Udaipur’s tailor Kanhaiya Lal murder case was produced before the Special Court in Jaipur which remanded him to NIA custody till July 12. Mohd Mohsin was arrested by NIA for his alleged role in recce. Four accused including two main assailants Riyaz and Gaus Mohammed, and two others Mohsin Khan and Asif for their alleged role in conspiracy and recce are already under 10-day NIA remand.

Kanhaiya Lal tailor was allegedly beheaded by the two main assailants at his shop in Dhanmandi area of Udaipur on the afternoon of June 28. Both the accused Riyaz and Gaus were arrested from Bhim in Rajsamand district by the state police on the same day.

Meanwhile after a week of the horrific murder case that took place in Udaipur, now life is slowly getting back on track in the city. Curfew was relaxed for 14 hours yesterday, during which market, school and other activities remained normal. Heavy police forces are still deployed in the city. This incident has caused great damage to the tourism industry in Udaipur and its surrounding areas. About 80 percent of bookings of the hotels have been canceled in the city. Thousands of people have suffered due to the shutdown of internet services for almost a week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Shikhar Dhawan to lead Indian squad against West Indies

The Selection Committee has selected the team for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. Shikhar ...

Hockey Women World Cup: Vandana’s goal helps India hold China to 1-1 draw

Harpal Singh Bedi Striker Vandana Katariya's 45th minute goal enabled India to salvage a point as they snat ...

Boxing: India’s Alfiya Pathan stuns former world champ, clinch Gold in Elorda Cup

Gitika also shines to clinch golds in Elorda Cup By Harpal Singh Bedi Youth World champions Alfiya Pat ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart