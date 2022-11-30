FreeCurrencyRates.com

FIFA World Cup: Tunisia to take on France; Australia to clash with Denmark

In the FIFA World Cup today, Tunisia will take on France at the Education City Stadium while Australia will clash with Denmark at Al-Janoub Stadium. Both matches will be played at 08.30 pm India Time. Earlier, France was the first country to qualify for the knockout stages after Saturday’s victory over Denmark saw them post a second Group D win.

After a draw with Denmark in their opener, Tunisia lost to Australia in their second match and must beat the world champions to stand any chance of advancing. However, Denmark must beat Australia to have any chance of advancing to the last 16. Australia is currently second in the group and can go through with a draw if Tunisia fail to beat France, who are already through.

