16 Nov 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to kick off on 20th November in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on 20th November in Qatar. This will be the first-ever time that the tournament is held in the winter months. The tournament will have 32 teams competing for ultimate glory, segmented across eight groups in eight venues across Qatar. The final of the tournament will be played on 18th December. Going into the mega event, all the teams have announced their respective squads of up to 26 players each.

The first match will be played between host Qatar and Ecuador on 20th November. Defending champions France will be playing their tournament opener against Australia on 23rd November. They had defeated Croatia 4-2 in the final of the 2018 edition in Russia.

The team that will lift the trophy on December 18 will receive 38 million euros as Prize money. That is approximately 320 Crore Rupees. The losing finalist gets around 27 million euros or around 227 crore Rupees while the 3rd place team will get around 24.45 million euros or around 206 crore Rupees.

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

