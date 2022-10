AMN

In FIFA under 17 Women’s world Cup, Columbia reached at the final of the tournament by defeating Nigeria in penalty shootout by 6-5 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

In another match Spain will clash with Germany in the semifinals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa at 8:30 pm.