FIFA 22: Morocco overpower Spain in penalty shootout

FIFA World Cup: In an interesting match today Morocco overpowered Spain in penalties shoot out to reach quarter-finals.

Morocco are into the quarter-finals for the first time ever. Only the fourth African team to reach that stage after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010.

None of those three made it further.

Walid Regragui only took over as Morocco manager in August. What an impact!

He is the first African manager to lead a country to the quarter-finals of a World Cup.

Achraf Hakimi scored the winning penalty as Morocco reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in history beating Spain 3-0 in the shootout at Education City Stadium on Tuesday.

Both the teams failed to score in real time as well as in the extra time despite creating several chances.

The Moroccans were far superior in penalties against the 2010 champions taking a 2-0 lead through Abdelhamid Sabiri and Hakim Ziyech, with Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou blocking Barragan Carlos Soler strike after Pablo Sarabia hit the post in Spain’s first spot kick.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon gave Enrique Luis’ side hope by stopping Badr Benoun’s attempt but Bounou blocked Sergio Busquets hit by diving to his right, with Hakimi scoring the winner.

It was a brilliant performance by Morocco, who were well organised in defense not allowing much spaces to title-contenders Spain, who thumped Costa Rica 7-0 in their first group match.

AMN / Fawad Hussain / The Peninsula