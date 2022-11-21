FIFA 2022 begins with spectacular ceremony

From Qatar, from an Arab country, I welcome everyone to the World Cup 2022, says Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

AMN / By Andalib Akhter

First-ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab region began at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha with a spectacular ceremony sending out a message of global unity on Sunday evening.

After some beautiful lightsaber and the FIFA World Cup songs, BTS singer Jung Kook performed the track, ‘Dreamers’, with Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi also accompanying him amid a loud cheer from the crowd in the ceremony.

Earlier, France legend Marcel Desailly presented the World Cup trophy in front of the fans ahead of the opening ceremony. He lifted the trophy to show it to the fans, who gave a loud cheer to the former footballer.

The show lasted for 30 minutes with international and local actors, singers and dancers, including Hollywood star Morgan Freeman, K-pop sensation Jungkook of South Korean superband BTS and Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi amusing over 50 thosand cheering spectators.

The opening ceremony was attended among other by Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Personal Representative of H H the Amir H H Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, H H Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, H E Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior H E Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, a number of Their Majesties, Excellencies, and Highnesses leaders of sisterly and friendly nations, head of delegations participating at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers.

“From Qatar, from an Arab country, I welcome everyone to the World Cup 2022. We have worked hard, along with many people, to make it one of the most successful tournaments. We have exerted all efforts and invested for the good of all humanity,” Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said while opening the grand show of football.

“Finally, we have reached the opening day, the day that you have been eagerly waiting for. Starting from this evening, and for a period of twenty-eight days, we will follow, and with us the whole world, God willing, the great football festival, in this spacious ambience for human and civilized communication,” the Amir said amid cheering crowd:

“People of different races, nationalities, faiths and orientations will gather here in Qatar, and around screens on all continents to share the same exciting moments. How beautiful it is for people to put aside what divides them in order to celebrate their diversity and what brings them together at the same time,” H Amir added.

The Amir said: “I wish all the participating teams a magnificent football performance, high sportsmanship, and a time full of joy, excitement and delight for you all. And let there be days that are inspiring with goodness and hope. Welcome and good luck to all.”

It was a gathering for all mankind, an invitation to come together as one, bridging all differences with humanity, respect and inclusion. The concept of the ceremony was embodied in a unique idea of encompassing an idea of bridging distances.

The seven-act narration was guided by a strong visual concept, a musical project and world class talents, interlacing Qatari tradition with worldwide rhythms and national football chants, alternating between original scores and revised all-time favourites.