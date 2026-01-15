Festival of harvest Pongal being celebrated by Tamil people across globe

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 3:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Pongal is celebrated by Tamil-speaking people all over the world. In Tamil Nadu, people cooked pongal as a part of social gatherings, unmindful of religions in all districts. Women also cooked at the Namma Modi Pongal, a special event by the BJP State Unit in all the villages and towns throughout the State. Though Pongal for cattle falls tomorrow, Jallikattu, a traditional game in which men have to catch the hump of the oxen, is celebrated in some places. Expensive gifts like cars, gold rings and tractors are given to the winners of Jallikattu. In another development today, the State Government has released the Government order for Rs. 111.96 Crore as compensation for 84,848 farmers whose vegetation was affected due to heavy rains and Cyclone Ditwah.