The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Festival of harvest Pongal being celebrated by Tamil people across globe

Jan 15, 2026

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 3:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Pongal is celebrated by Tamil-speaking people all over the world. In Tamil Nadu, people cooked pongal as a part of social gatherings, unmindful of religions in all districts. Women also cooked at the Namma Modi Pongal, a special event by the BJP State Unit in all the villages and towns throughout the State. Though Pongal for cattle falls tomorrow, Jallikattu, a traditional game in which men have to catch the hump of the oxen, is celebrated in some places. Expensive gifts like cars, gold rings and tractors are given to the winners of Jallikattu. In another development today, the State Government has released the Government order for Rs. 111.96 Crore as compensation for 84,848 farmers whose vegetation was affected due to heavy rains and Cyclone Ditwah.

Related Post

AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand HC rejects CM Soren’s plea seeking to quash proceedings in MP-MLA special court

Jan 15, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

IMD issues orange alert for dense to very dense fog conditions in Northern states

Jan 15, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Polling underway for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra

Jan 15, 2026

You missed

AMN PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Lok Sabha Speaker Flags AI, Social Media Challenges at Commonwealth Conference

15 January 2026 10:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand HC rejects CM Soren’s plea seeking to quash proceedings in MP-MLA special court

15 January 2026 9:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

IMD issues orange alert for dense to very dense fog conditions in Northern states

15 January 2026 5:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

5.5 earthquake strikes near Hokkaido, Japan

15 January 2026 4:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments