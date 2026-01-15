Delhi HC refuses to stay trial against Lalu Prasad Yadav

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 3:31 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Delhi High Court has refused to stay the ongoing trial against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam case. A bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma observed that while the trial would continue, the cross-examination of witnesses could be scheduled for the next-to-next week, by which time the court is expected to decide on petitions filed by the father-son duo challenging the framing of charges.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Lalu Prasad, argued that the matter had been listed for a hearing on whether the trial should be stayed while the petitions were pending. He noted that once the examination-in-chief of witnesses is completed, cross-examination proceedings would follow. On October 13, 2025, the trial court framed charges against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and 11 others for alleged offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, and violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act.