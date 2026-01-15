The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi HC refuses to stay trial against Lalu Prasad Yadav

Jan 15, 2026

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 3:31 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Delhi High Court has refused to stay the ongoing trial against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam case. A bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma observed that while the trial would continue, the cross-examination of witnesses could be scheduled for the next-to-next week, by which time the court is expected to decide on petitions filed by the father-son duo challenging the framing of charges.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Lalu Prasad, argued that the matter had been listed for a hearing on whether the trial should be stayed while the petitions were pending. He noted that once the examination-in-chief of witnesses is completed, cross-examination proceedings would follow. On October 13, 2025, the trial court framed charges against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and 11 others for alleged offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, and violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Related Post

AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand HC rejects CM Soren’s plea seeking to quash proceedings in MP-MLA special court

Jan 15, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

IMD issues orange alert for dense to very dense fog conditions in Northern states

Jan 15, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Polling underway for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra

Jan 15, 2026

You missed

AMN PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Lok Sabha Speaker Flags AI, Social Media Challenges at Commonwealth Conference

15 January 2026 10:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand HC rejects CM Soren’s plea seeking to quash proceedings in MP-MLA special court

15 January 2026 9:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

IMD issues orange alert for dense to very dense fog conditions in Northern states

15 January 2026 5:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

5.5 earthquake strikes near Hokkaido, Japan

15 January 2026 4:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments