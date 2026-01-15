‘Gandhi Shilp Bazar Exhibition-cum-Sale’ at Jammu Haat to be organised till Jan 21

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 3:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Industries and Commerce (I&C) Department is set to organise a week-long ‘Gandhi Shilp Bazar Exhibition-cum-Sale’ at Jammu Haat from today to January 21. The ‘Gandhi Shilp Bazar’ aims to provide a direct marketing platform to artisans, enabling them to interact with customers and promote their craftsmanship while ensuring better income opportunities. It will also offer visitors a unique chance to purchase authentic, handcrafted products directly from the creators.

Around 40 master artisans from across India will participate in the event, showcasing traditional and contemporary craft forms that reflect the diversity and cultural richness of Indian handicrafts. The stalls will display a variety of handloom and handicraft items, including textiles, woodwork, metal crafts, pottery, jewellery and other handmade products. The exhibition will remain open daily from 10 AM to 7 PM, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the finest of India’s rich handicraft heritage.

Sponsored by the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, the exhibition-cum-sale will feature a wide range of exquisite handicraft products from different regions of the country. The department has invited citizens, tourists and art lovers to visit Jammu Haat and explore the vibrant world of Indian handicrafts during the week-long exhibition.