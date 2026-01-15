Former member of Travancore Devaswom Board Sankardas arrested in Sabari Mala gold controversy case

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 4:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

The Special Investigation Team under the supervision of Kerala High Court arrested former member of the Travancore Devaswom Board K P Sankardas in the Sabari Mala gold controversy case. Sankardas, who is the 11th accused in the case was arrested from a private hospital, where he was under treatment.

The Sabarimala gold controversy involves alleged misappropriation and theft of gold from the revered Kerala temple, leading to a High Court-ordered investigation (SIT) that recently indicted the chief priest (Tantri) Kandararu Rajeevaru for complicity in the 2019 gold-plating irregularities, sparking political fallout and further probes into temple finances, including ghee sales, highlighting systemic issues with temple wealth management.

The controversy traces its origins to a 1998 donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya, who had gifted 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper for gold plating and cladding work at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Subsequent inspections and court-monitored inquiries revealed discrepancies between the donated gold and the quantity allegedly used.

In recent weeks, the SIT has arrested several key figures, including former TDB member Vijayakumar and the temple’s senior Tantri, Kandararu Rajeevaru, who was taken into custody on January 9 on charges of criminal conspiracy and allegedly granting “silent permission” for removing gold-plated artefacts in violation of ritual norms