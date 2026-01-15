Polling underway for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 3:37 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Voting for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, began this morning. 17.41 per cent voting was recorded for the elections to 29 municipal corporations when the reports last came in. A voter turnout of 17.73 per cent was recorded in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

In Navi Mumbai, 19.68 per cent voting was registered, while in Nagpur, 12 per cent voting was recorded in the first four hours. Further, 19 per cent in Thane, 14.92 per cent in Pune and 16.07 per cent voting was registered in Nashik. Polling is being held for 2,869 seats spread across 893 wards in these municipal corporations. A total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates. Voting will continue till 5:30 p.m. Counting will take place tomorrow.