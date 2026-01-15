IMD issues orange alert for dense to very dense fog conditions in Northern states

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 5:00 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for dense to very dense fog conditions over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh today. The Met Department has also predicted dense fog at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim during the next two days. IMD has said that cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh today.