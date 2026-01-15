The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

IMD issues orange alert for dense to very dense fog conditions in Northern states

Jan 15, 2026

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 5:00 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for dense to very dense fog conditions over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh today. The Met Department has also predicted dense fog at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim during the next two days. IMD has said that cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh today.

Related Post

AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand HC rejects CM Soren’s plea seeking to quash proceedings in MP-MLA special court

Jan 15, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Polling underway for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra

Jan 15, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Former member of Travancore Devaswom Board Sankardas arrested in Sabari Mala gold controversy case

Jan 15, 2026

You missed

AMN PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Lok Sabha Speaker Flags AI, Social Media Challenges at Commonwealth Conference

15 January 2026 10:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand HC rejects CM Soren’s plea seeking to quash proceedings in MP-MLA special court

15 January 2026 9:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

IMD issues orange alert for dense to very dense fog conditions in Northern states

15 January 2026 5:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

5.5 earthquake strikes near Hokkaido, Japan

15 January 2026 4:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments