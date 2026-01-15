Jharkhand HC rejects CM Soren’s plea seeking to quash proceedings in MP-MLA special court

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 9:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In a legal setback for Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand High Court today permitted the trial to continue in a case linked to his alleged non-compliance with summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate in a purported land scam matter.

A single-judge bench headed by Justice Anil Kumar Choudhary rejected Soren’s plea seeking to quash the proceedings pending before the MP-MLA special court, though it granted him exemption from personal appearance during the trial.

The MP-MLA court had taken cognisance of an ED complaint and initiated judicial proceedings, prompting Soren to move the High Court for relief. The ED had filed the complaint in February 2024 before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, alleging that Soren repeatedly ignored summonses for questioning in connection with the alleged land scam in Ranchi’s Bargain circle.

Before the High Court, Soren argued that he had submitted written responses to the ED for summonses he was unable to attend and had appeared before the agency after fresh notices were issued once earlier summonses had expired.