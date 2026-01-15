Lok Sabha Speaker Flags AI, Social Media Challenges at Commonwealth Conference

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 10:00 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Mr Om Birla today underlined the critical role of legislatures in responsibly navigating rapid technological change while safeguarding democratic values, as he delivered the Welcome Address at the inauguration of the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC). Conference was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the iconic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

Focusing on the transformative impact of technology, Mr Birla said Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social media have significantly enhanced the efficiency, outreach and functioning of democratic institutions. At the same time, he cautioned that their misuse has created serious challenges, including misinformation, cybercrime and growing social polarisation. He stressed that addressing these concerns is a collective responsibility of legislatures across the world and called for serious engagement to evolve balanced and forward-looking solutions.

The Lok Sabha Speaker emphasised the need for ethical use of AI and for credible, transparent and accountable frameworks for social media platforms to protect democratic institutions. Expressing confidence in the deliberative strength of the Conference, he said the CSPOC would enable in-depth discussions on these global issues and help arrive at policy-oriented outcomes that allow legislatures to harness technology in a responsible and democratic manner.

Highlighting India’s own experience, Mr Birla noted that the use of AI and digital tools is steadily expanding in the Parliament of India and in State Legislatures. He said legislative bodies are moving towards paperless functioning and are being integrated through a unified digital platform, setting new standards of transparency, efficiency and accessibility for citizens.

Reflecting on India’s parliamentary journey of over seven decades, Mr Birla said democracy in the country has been strengthened through people-centric policies, welfare-oriented legislation and an impartial and robust electoral system. These measures, he noted, have ensured inclusive participation of citizens and deepened public trust in democratic institutions. He also pointed out that through the combined efforts of Parliament and the government, obsolete and unnecessary laws have been repealed, while new legislation aligned with public aspirations has been enacted, accelerating India’s progress towards becoming a developed and self-reliant nation.

Stressing the importance of Commonwealth parliamentary forums, the Speaker said platforms like CSPOC bring together Presiding Officers from diverse democracies to deliberate on issues of shared global concern. He added that collective wisdom, cooperation and a sense of shared responsibility are essential to address the evolving challenges faced by legislatures worldwide.

Mr Birla also highlighted the significance of hosting the Conference in India, often described as the ‘Mother of Democracy’, saying it symbolises a shared commitment to strengthening democratic dialogue, cooperation and common values. He noted that the CSPOC provides a unique opportunity to exchange best practices and innovative ideas aimed at reinforcing parliamentary democracy across the Commonwealth.

Welcoming the presence of Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi at the inaugural ceremony, the Speaker said it was a matter of pride for all participants. He observed that under the Prime Minister’s leadership and wide-ranging reforms, India has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing major economy and is increasingly being looked upon for solutions to global challenges.

Concluding his address, Mr Birla expressed optimism that the deliberations at the Conference would lead to meaningful outcomes, improve parliamentary procedures, enhance public participation beyond voting, and further strengthen citizens’ faith in democratic institutions across the Commonwealth.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Shri Harivansh; Presiding Officers of Parliaments of the Commonwealth countries; Members of Parliament and other dignitaries graced the occasion.