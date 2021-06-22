Farooq Abdullah and Mahbooba Mufti to attend all party meet called by PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) today announced that a team headed by Farooq Abdullah and comprising PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti and amalgam’s spokesperson Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami will attend the All Party Meeting called by Prime Minister Nadrendra Modi in New Delhi on June 24.

“We have received invitation from Prime Minister and we are going to attend,” Farooq Abdullah, who heads the amalgam, told reporters here after the meeting of the PAGD leaders at his residence.

“We are confident that we will put our stand before Prime Minister and Home Minister,” Farooq, NC Chief and the member parliament from Srinagar, said.

“When the meeting will end, we will brief you what we have done there, what we said and what was the response,” he said.

The PAGD is an alliance of six parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including the NC and the PDP, formed in the aftermath of the GoIs August 2019 decision to nullify Article 370 and split J&K into two union territories. The group’s public stand is for the restoration of the special status of the ‘state’ of J&K.

To a question about those representing the PAGD at the meeting, Farooq said all the people who have been invited would attend.