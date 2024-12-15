Farmers suspend ‘Dilli Chalo’ march for a day after cops use tear gas, water cannon

AMN

The protesting farmers have in Punjab once again suspended their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march for a day. The decision was taken in view of injuries to some farmers at the Shambhu checkpoint, when Haryana Police was forced to use tear gas and water cannon to disperse them.

Meanwhile, in view of the Supreme Court’s directions to ensure medical assistance to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on fast for the last 18 days. Patiala Deputy Commissioner and District Police Chief met him today. The farmers have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since 13th February in support of their demands that include a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and waiving of the loans.

Meanwhile, due to the farmers’ agitation at the Shambhu border, extensive security arrangements have been made in Ambala district. The internet services will remain suspended from today till 17 December in some parts of Ambala district.