National Energy Conservation Awards 2024: VP calls for systemic solution to stubble burning

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Saturday called for finding a systemic solution to stubble burning and said that it should not be left to individuals. Addressing the gathering after conferring the National Energy Conservation Awards 2024 in New Delhi, Mr Dhankhar urged to find a solution for the hazardous environmental situation that the National Capital faces every year.

Underlining the importance of responsible consumption, Mr. Dhankar said that the citizens must have an obligation that there has to be optimal utilization of resources and energy.

“Climate change, the crisis. The threatening problem obliterates social barriers. rich or poor, urban or rural. We either act together or we perish together”, he added.

Referring to our civilizational ethos and traditional wisdom, Shri Dhankhar said that, “ Our civilisational wisdom is a heritage, and I would say, in a sense, survival manual, encyclopaedic, for this climate emergency. We have civilisational ethos of thousands of years, our Vedas, Puranas, our epics Mahabharata, Ramayana, and Gita’s wisdom, if we look into that gold mine, we get real inspiration that conservation had always been a key factor, a facet of life.

Drawing attention to the fundamental duty in the Constitution calling for conservation of environment, Shri Dhankhar said, “ Constitution has given us fundamental rights, but also fundamental duties and when there is a challenge in the family, in society, in a group, or before the nation, we relegate our rights and give precedence to duties. I invite your attention in particular to Article 51A. It is just not constitutional guidance. It has to be a way of life with us.”

Underlining the importance of responsible consumption, VP stated, “ Our fiscal strength, our fiduciary power, cannot be a determining factor for utilisation of natural resources, for utilisation of energy. If people think I can afford it, I want them to revisit their thoughts. This is not yours.It is a collective to the entire humanity and therefore, an obligation on us that there has to be optimal utilisation of resources, optimal utilisation of energy”.

