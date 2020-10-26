France recalls ambassador to Turkey after Erdoğan questions Macron’s mental state
Farmers burn effigies of PM Modi, Ambani and Adani in Punjab on Dusehra

Chandigarh

Farmer organisations led by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), across Punjab burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani during Dasehra celebrations.

With no headways in talks with the Centre on the farm laws, farmers’ organisations had given a call to burn effigies of the Central Government and owners of the big business groups.

In Bathinda, farmers gathered near the Multipurpose Sports Stadium, where a huge effigy having photographs of Modi, Ambani and Adani was burnt reports Tribune. Similar protests were held at several other places in the district, including at government school stadiums in Sangat, Nathana and Maur, PWD Ground near the railway station in Rampura and Tractor Mandi in Talwandi Sabo.

In Mansa district, people responded favourably to the protest call in Mansa city, Budhlada and Sardulgarh. The protesters raised slogans against the Union Government, underlining their grievance against the farm laws which they claim would pave the way for the corporate houses to take over their agricultural land. “PM Modi, Amabani and Adani are behind the passage of the farm laws which would ruin farmers,” said Shingara Singh Mann, state secretary, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan).

Similarly, in Sangrur, Barnala, Malerkotla and Mandi Ahmedgarh farmers also burnt effigies of the PM and business groups’ owners.

