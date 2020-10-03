Family of victim in Hathras case will definitely get justice: Smriti Irani

AMN / VARANASI

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani today said that the family of the victim in Hathras case will definitely get justice and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take stern action against the guilty officers once the SIT files its investigation report. Meanwhile Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated that no criminal will be spared in the state and his government will not tolerate it .

Talking to the media in Varanasi after a function, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that she herself has spoken to Yogi Adityanath regarding the incident and CM had assured that justice will be done in the case and SP of the district has already been transferred. She said that opposition is politicising the incident.

Meanwhile DGP of state Hitesh Chandra Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi have reached Hathras to meet with the family of the Victim.