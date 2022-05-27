Fake reviews on e-commerce platforms under Govt radar

AMN

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution today said that fake reviews on e-commerce platforms are under the Centre’s radar. The Department of Consumer Affairs will be holding a virtual meeting along with various stakeholders tomorrow to gauge the magnitude of fake reviews on e-commerce platforms that mislead consumers into buying online services or products and to prepare a roadmap ahead. The discussions will be broadly based on the impact of fake and misleading reviews on consumers and possible measures to prevent such anomalies.

Secretary of Department of Consumer Affairs Rohit Kumar Singh has written to all stakeholders including Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Sons, Reliance Retail and consumer forums, law universities, lawyers, FICCI, CII and consumer rights activists to participate in the meeting.