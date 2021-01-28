Face off events in Ladakh disturbed ties between India and China: Jaishankar

AMN / NEW DELHI

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar today said that the face off events in eastern Ladakh last year have profoundly disturbed India’s relationship with China. He said, the incident at LAC, not only signalled disregard for commitments on minimizing troops, but also showed willingness to breach peace and tranquility.

Delivering the keynote address at the 13th All India Conference of China Studies through video conferencing, the Minister said, with all the difference and disagreements on boundary issue with China, the border areas still remained fundamentally peaceful. The last loss of life at Indo-China boarder before 2020 was way back in 1975. He said, that is why the events in eastern Ladakh last year have profoundly disturbed the relationship. He added that India is yet to receive a credible explanation for the change in Chinese stance and reasons for amassing of troops at LAC.

Dr. Jaishankar said, far from mitigating differences, events of 2020 have actually put the ties between the two countries under exceptional stress. He also said, development of ties can only be based on mutuality like mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. He underlined that any expectation that situation at border can be brushed aside and life can carry on undisturbed is not realistic.