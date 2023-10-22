इंडियन आवाज़     22 Oct 2023 10:08:56      انڈین آواز

Extremely Severe Cyclone Tej, brewing over Arabian Sea moved northwestwards

Published On:

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Tej over west central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea has moved northwestwards with a speed of 16 kilometres per hour during past six hours. It lay centered over the same region about 90 kilometres east-northeast of Socotra (Yemen), 460 kilometres south southeast of Salalah (Oman) and 450 kilometres southeast of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). IMD said, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Yemen coast close to Al Ghaidah (Yemen) around early hours of Tuesday as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 125-135 kilometres per hour gusting to 150 kilometres per hour. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into Southwest and Westcentral Arabian Sea till Tuesday. Those out at sea have been advised to return to the coast.

IMD said, the Depression over west-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 11 kilometres per hour during past six hours and lay centered over the same region about 520 kilometres south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha, 680 kilometres south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal and 820 kilometres south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh. It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a deep depression during next six hours. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move northwards till tomorrow morning and then north northeastwards during subsequent two days towards Bangladesh coast.

Light to moderate rainfall expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, coastal Districts of Odisha and West Bengal in the next three days. Sea conditions will be rough and Fishermen are advised not to venture into west-central Bay of Bengal till 25th October, adjoining east central and southeast Bay of Bengal till tomorrow and North Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts from tomorrow till 26th October.

