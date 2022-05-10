FreeCurrencyRates.com

10 May 2022

Explosion at Punjab Intelligence HQ in Mohali

AGENCIES / Mohali

A blast was reported at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence headquarters in Mohali’s Sector 77 on Monday evening.

No damage was reported, Mohali police said. There was no report of injury to anyone so far, they added.

As per a police communiqué, the minor explosion was reported around 7.45 pm.

Image

Unidentified persons threw an object near the office, an official present inside the Intel headquarters said.

Police cordoned off the area and beefed up security around the Police Intelligence wing’s headquarters.

Senior officers reached the spot and started an investigation. Forensic teams too were called in.

The explosion came close on the heels of the recovery of an explosive device near the Burail jail in Chandigarh on April 24.

