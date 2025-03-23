European nations tighten US travel advisories amid detentions

Several European countries have updated their travel advisories for the US this week following the detention of multiple European nationals, including German citizens, upon arrival. Germany’s Foreign Office said that it is taking the recent incidents involving German travellers seriously. According to reports, the advisory update follows reports of three German nationals being detained at US entry points, including one green card holder. Two of the individuals have since returned to Germany.

In response to the incidents, Britain also revised its travel advice, warning of strict enforcement of US immigration laws.

Britain’s foreign office confirmed earlier this month that it was providing support to a British national reportedly detained at the border in the US.

Finland issued a similar update cautioning that even valid travel documents might not guarantee entry under current US policies. Finnish authorities warned travellers to avoid large gatherings in major US cities, citing the risk of politically motivated demonstrations turning violent. Both Finland and Denmark have updated their travel guidance regarding people’s gender markers on their travel documents. Canada also updated its travel guidelines for entering the US.