Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hamas political leader killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Mar 23, 2025
Hamas political leader killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

In Gaza, Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis. According to reports from Hamas and Palestinian media, the strike targeted Bardaweel in the southern Gaza Strip, where he was killed along with his wife. Meanwhile, 32 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across various areas since early yesterday.

Israel resumed large-scale attacks on Gaza, accusing Hamas of abandoning a ceasefire agreement in place since January 19. Since then, Israeli strikes have also killed several high-ranking Hamas officials, including Essam Addalees, head of Hamas’ de facto government, and Mahmoud Abu Watfa, head of internal security.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly emphasized that the primary objective of the war is to dismantle Hamas as both a military force and a governing body. He stated that the latest offensive was intended to pressure the group into releasing the remaining hostages.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

European nations tighten US travel advisories amid detentions

Mar 23, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

1st Indian Film Festival begins in US, showcasing PM Modi’s vision

Mar 23, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump revokes security clearances of Joe Biden and other key officials

Mar 23, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

European nations tighten US travel advisories amid detentions

23 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hamas political leader killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

23 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

1st Indian Film Festival begins in US, showcasing PM Modi’s vision

23 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
JOBS/ CAREER

NTA extends CUET-UG 2025 registration deadline to March 24

23 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!