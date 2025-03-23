Hamas political leader killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

In Gaza, Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis. According to reports from Hamas and Palestinian media, the strike targeted Bardaweel in the southern Gaza Strip, where he was killed along with his wife. Meanwhile, 32 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across various areas since early yesterday.

Israel resumed large-scale attacks on Gaza, accusing Hamas of abandoning a ceasefire agreement in place since January 19. Since then, Israeli strikes have also killed several high-ranking Hamas officials, including Essam Addalees, head of Hamas’ de facto government, and Mahmoud Abu Watfa, head of internal security.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly emphasized that the primary objective of the war is to dismantle Hamas as both a military force and a governing body. He stated that the latest offensive was intended to pressure the group into releasing the remaining hostages.