The 1st Indian Film Festival commenced in Seattle, United States, marking the beginning of a three-day celebration of Indian cinema. The event, held at the Museum of Pop Culture, featured excerpts from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s podcast with Lex Fridman, highlighting the Prime Minister’s vision of the “Idea of India”. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, King County Council Member Sarah Perry, and Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho.

