INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump revokes security clearances of Joe Biden and other key officials

Mar 23, 2025
US President Donald Trump revokes security clearances of Former President Joe Biden and other key officals

US President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of Former President Joe Biden, Former vice-president Kamala Harris, Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and several senior former White House and national security officials.

In a memorandum to agency heads and distributed by the White House communications office yesterday, Trump said the named officials should no longer be allowed access to classified material. He directed every executive department and agency head to revoke any active security clearances held by these leaders.

