Turkeye Detains more than 300 in Protests Over Istanbul Mayor’s Arrest

Mar 23, 2025
Turkey Detains more than 300 in Protests Over Istanbul Mayor’s Arrest

Turkish authorities detained more than 300 people during overnight protests in more than a dozen cities against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. The Interior Ministry said today that arrests were made in Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, the capital, Ankara, as well as in İzmir, Adana, Antalya, Konya, and several others.

According to media reports, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in mostly peaceful demonstrations since Wednesday, when İmamoğlu was arrested over alleged links to corruption and terrorism. It said that demonstrations have been held in at least 55 of Turkey’s 81 provinces so far. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu is a popular opposition figure and is seen as a top challenger to Erdoğan.

India’s GDP Doubles in a Decade, Set to Overtake Japan: IMF

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump revokes security clearances of Joe Biden and other key officials

Mar 23, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

44 Killed in Mosque Attack in Niger; Govt Blames IS Affiliate

Mar 23, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel Defense Minister Threatens Gaza Annexation If Hamas Doesn’t Release Hostages

Mar 22, 2025

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Naveen Patnaik Opposes Population-Based Lok Sabha Delimitation

23 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Centre Lifts 20% Export Duty on Onions from April 1

23 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Cash-at-home row: CJI forms PROBE PANEL, no judicial work for Justice Yashwant Varma

23 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Indian Embassy Assists Amit Gupta Amid Detention in Qatar

23 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
