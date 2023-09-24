European Commission asks Poland for clarification amid reports of alleged cash-for-visas scandal

AMN

The European Commission has sent a letter to Poland asking for clarifications amid reports of an alleged cash-for-visas scandal. According to these reports, Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been accused of participating in an illegal scheme that issues visas to migrants from Africa and Asia in exchange for large sums of money. Poland is a member of the passport-free Schengen area, visas issued by the country grant holders free access to the 27 member states of the Schengen Area, which include 23 EU member states, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

These allegations could further create European tensions over grain supplies, which have led to Poland saying it will no longer send arms to Ukraine. In response to this move, Kyiv has filed lawsuits against three EU member states, including Poland.