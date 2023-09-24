इंडियन आवाज़     25 Sep 2023 12:11:07      انڈین آواز

Documentary film on Rabindranath Tagore premiered in Bangladesh

Published On:

AMN

The High Commission of India in Bangladesh on Saturday organised the premiere screening of the documentary film “Chinnapotra: Padma Pare Rabindranath” at Rabindra Kuthibari in Kushtia, Bangladesh. The programme was organised in collaboration with the Department of Archeology, Government of Bangladesh.

The documentary film directed by Dr. Chanchal Khan, is a narration of the collection of letters that Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore wrote to his niece Indira Devi during his stay in Kuthibari, Kushtia from 1889-1895.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Pranay Verma said Rabindranath Tagore has a rare honour to write a national anthem for two countries: India’s ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and Bangladesh’s ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’.
