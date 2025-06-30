Europe facing record heatwave: health alerts, wildfires & 46°C in Spain

A heatwave is sweeping across Europe, setting new temperature records and triggering health alerts and wildfires. Southern Spain is hardest hit, with El Granado hitting 46°C, the highest June temperature ever recorded. Red alerts are active in parts of Portugal, Italy, and Croatia, while amber warnings span across much of Western and Central Europe. Italy placed 21 cities, including Rome and Milan, on high alert as hospitals report rising heatstroke cases. Greece faces heightened wildfire risks. London may hit 35°C today, coinciding with Wimbledon’s potentially hottest-ever opening day. Experts warn this could be Europe’s hottest June on record.

Post navigation