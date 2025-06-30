Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Europe facing record heatwave: health alerts, wildfires & 46°C in Spain

Jun 30, 2025

A heatwave is sweeping across Europe, setting new temperature records and triggering health alerts and wildfires. Southern Spain is hardest hit, with El Granado hitting 46°C, the highest June temperature ever recorded. Red alerts are active in parts of Portugal, Italy, and Croatia, while amber warnings span across much of Western and Central Europe. Italy placed 21 cities, including Rome and Milan, on high alert as hospitals report rising heatstroke cases. Greece faces heightened wildfire risks. London may hit 35°C today, coinciding with Wimbledon’s potentially hottest-ever opening day. Experts warn this could be Europe’s hottest June on record.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

IAEA Chief says, Iran can restart uranium enrichment in months despite US airstrikes

Jun 30, 2025
ARTICLES INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran’s Nuclear Program: Depleted or Still Operational?

Jun 30, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar to visit United States to attend Quad Foreign Ministers meeting

Jun 30, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Telangana: 12 dead, many injured in Sangareddy pharma plant blast

30 June 2025 4:13 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Bihar elections: 4.96 करोड़ मतदाताओं को दस्तावेज़ जमा करने की आवश्यकता नहीं

30 June 2025 4:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Bihar Elections: 4.96 crore electors do not need to submit any documents, says EC

30 June 2025 3:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

CPI Urges SC Commission to Act Swiftly Against Rising Atrocities on Dalits

30 June 2025 3:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!