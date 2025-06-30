Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

IAEA Chief says, Iran can restart uranium enrichment in months despite US airstrikes

Jun 30, 2025
The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog has cast serious doubt on claims that recent US airstrikes “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program. In an interview with a TV channel, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said that Tehran still retains the capacity to resume uranium enrichment within months. He said, while damage from the US aerial strikes was severe, it fell short of total destruction. Grossi’s remarks contradict repeated statements by US President Donald Trump, who has claimed that America completely and obliterated Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Grossi explained that Iran retains the technological and industrial base required to revive its enrichment activities. Grossi’s assessment supports early findings from the Pentagon’s Defence Intelligence Agency, which suggest that while key facilities were hit, core elements of Iran’s nuclear program likely survived. The US has not yet released a final damage report, and military officials have provided limited details on the extent of destruction at sites like Fordow and Natanz.

