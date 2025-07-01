Egypt’s FM discusses Iranian nuclear issue with Iran’s FM, IAEA chief

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held phone conversations with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on the resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue. During the call with Araghchi, the Egyptian minister underscored the importance of swiftly resuming negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue, viewing it as the optimal path to building trust and reducing tensions.

In his talk with IAEA chief, Abdelatty expressed Egypt’s full support for the vital role played by the IAEA within the verification framework under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Last week, the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers also called for the resumption of negotiations to reach a comprehensive, verifiable and durable agreement that addresses Iran’s nuclear program. Met in The Hague on June 25, the G7 Foreign Ministers called on Iran to urgently resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as required by its safeguards obligations. The grouping also asked Iran to provide the IAEA with verifiable information about all nuclear materials and access to IAEA inspectors.